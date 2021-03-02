Mac & Cheese Festival announces competition cook teams

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — Sunday, March 7, from 12:30-4 p.m. at the Destin Commons, the family-friendly event will feature gourmet, chef-inspired twists inspired by the South’s favorite comfort food. Local restaurants far and wide will bring their best macaroni masterpieces to compete for the best mac and cheese in town.

There are three categories that each local restaurant can win in total: Judge's Choice Award, People's Choice Award, and Kid's Choice Award. Visitors are invited to taste each delicious vendor and cast their vote — all the while supporting a charitable cause. All proceeds from the event benefit The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast, a local non-profit organization whose mission is to promote and enhance the development of boys and girls by instilling a sense of competence, usefulness, belonging, and influence through its programs focused on academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

2021 Mac & Cheese Festival Competitors

790 on The Gulf

Cafe Rico

Dixieland Chicken

Gulf Coast Burger Company

Jackacudas

Props Craft Brewery

Smoke N' Whiskey

Market 21

Stanley's Street Treats

General admission tickets are available on Eventbrite.

To learn more and to stay up-to-date on future events, visit emeraldcoastbcg.org or by following on Facebook and Instagram.