Food giveaway scheduled for March 6 at Fort Walton Beach Fairgrounds

Special to Gannett

Destin Harvest will host a free food giveaway at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds, 1958 Lewis Turner Blvd.

The first come, first served drive-thru event allows only one box per car. The 30-pound boxes come stocked with enough meat, dairy, milk, cheese, produce and other items to feed a household for several days.

Food boxes will be handed out until 1 p.m. or until supplies run out. This is a no-contact event. Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles and open their trunk when it is their turn in line.

This event is open to anyone in need of food. Individuals who are homebound and unable to attend can email chris@destinharvest.org to attempt to schedule a food box delivery.

This distribution is made possible by Destin Harvest, Farm Share, Northwest Florida Fairgrounds, Harbor Docks, United Way, and FWB Police Department.