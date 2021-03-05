Emerald Coast Middle School presents 1st Charity Powderpuff Football game

Special to Gannett

SANTA ROSA BEACH — Emerald Coast Middle School will present the first Charity Powderpuff Football Game at 6 p.m. March 9 at Stingray Stadium, 4019 Highway 98 East in Santa Rosa Beach, benefiting Food For Thought Outreach.

Emerald Coast Middle School is proud to bring this charity event to the students and community for the first time. Seventh and eighth grade lady Stingrays will compete in a powderpuff flag football game while male students serve as sideline cheerleaders. All

proceeds including entry fee, concession sales and corporate sponsorships by Ophelia and Coleman Renovation & Remodeling will be donated to Food for Thought Outreach.

This event is $5 cash per person at the door and offers a cash concession stand with food

and beverages. Additional donations to Food For Thought Outreach can be made at the event.

“With the pandemic affecting our last year of middle school, I wanted to do something fun that we would remember and would help the community. I hope this turns into an annual event that students and the community look forward to each year,” said Ansley Mitchell, eighth grader.

"We're honored to have been selected as

the benefiting charity for this inaugural event at ECMS," said Tiffanie Nelson, founder/CEO of Food For Thought Outreach. "We are looking at the next

generation of volunteers and philanthropists and we're happy to partner with such an invested and forward-thinking group. The funds raised will help us provide food services to food insecure students in our community for the rest of the school year."