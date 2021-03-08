Okaloosa and Walton County Traffic Advisory

Special to Gannett

CHIPLEY — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Okaloosa County:

John Sims Parkway (State Road (S.R.) 397) Bridge Replacement Project over Tom’s Bayou- Traffic is shifted to the southbound bridge and reduced to three travel lanes as crews demolish and reconstruct the northbound structure. The middle lane is a "reversible lane" providing maximum traffic capacity during peak travel times. Two southbound (Niceville to Eglin AFB) lanes will be in place in the morning and two northbound (Eglin AFB to Niceville) lanes in the afternoon.

S.R. 189 Resurfacing from S.R. 4 to the Alabama State Line – There will be intermittent day and nighttime lane closures as crew perform paving operations. There will also be intermittent daytime lane restrictions on County Road (C.R.) 2 as workers perform pipe repairs beneath C.R. 2 at S.R. 189.

S.R. 4 Bridge Replacement over Blackwater River Bridge – Bridge construction continues. Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures.

Mid-bay Bridge Routine Maintenance Operations- Traffic will encounter intermittent lane restrictions from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, March 8 through Thursday March 11 as crews perform roadway maintenance operations.

U.S. 98 Utility Operations in Mary Esther – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday, March 11 as crews perform utility work.

Walton County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Emerald Bay Drive to Tang-O-Mar Drive- Traffic impacts for the week of Sunday, March 7 include: The U.S. 98 westbound travel lanes, between Emerald Bay Drive and Seascape Drive, are shifted to the north side of the roadway. The shift provides space to construct the new inside travel lanes, median, and turn lanes. The following restrictions will be in place during this phase of work:

Drivers are only allowed to make right turns from side streets and driveways.

U-turns are allowed at median openings that permit a left turn and at signalized intersections.

Pedestrians are routed to the newly constructed sidewalks located on the north and south side of the roadway between Emerald Bay Drive and Seascape Drive.

Pedestrians will remain routed to the newly constructed sidewalk located on the south side of the roadway between Seascape Drive and Tang-O-Mar Drive.

Driveways and side streets on the north side of U.S. 98, between Forest Shore Drive and Tang-O-Mar Drive, may be temporarily impacted by construction equipment crossing the roadway. Additionally, drivers may encounter uneven pavement in this area.

· U.S. 98 Turn Lane Construction at Old Ferry Pass Road- westbound outside lane closure at Old Ferry Rd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews a pave a turn lane. Drivers use caution.

· U.S. 331 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Ramsey Branch- There will be intermittent northbound lane restrictions, 1.5 miles south of S.R. 20, Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 7 as crews perform routine bridge maintenance.

· S.R. 20 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Lafayette Creek- There will be intermittent lane restrictions, west of U.S. 331, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, March 8 as crews perform routine bridge maintenance.

· S.R. 20 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Choctawhatchee River-- There will be intermittent lane restrictions, one mile west of S.R. 79, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 9 as crews perform routine bridge maintenance.

· U.S. 331 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Choctawhatchee Bay- There will be intermittent southbound lane restrictions, two miles north of U.S. 98, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 10 and Thursday, March 11 as crews perform bridge repairs.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

For more information visit the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on the web at www.nwflroads.com, follow us on Twitter @myfdot_nwfl and Instagram @myfdot_nwfl, or like us on Facebook at MyFDOTNWFL.