Beach Sand Sculptures hiring lessons coaches for  summer 2021

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — Beach Sand Sculptures is currently hiring for SandCastle Lesson Coaches for this upcoming 2021 summer season. The award-winning sandcastle and sand sculpting company is projected to host over 800 lessons this season and is in need of additional coaches to accomplish this goal.

Owners Rick and Capri Mungeam are very excited and optimistic about the summer season and all the opportunities that lie ahead, even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“SandCastle lessons are a great way for people to still interact together while maintaining social distancing," said the Mungeams. "Despite many organizations falling last year, we were able to maintain a very successful season, in part due to the nature of our lessons and how Covid-friendly they are. Bringing in additional instructors will help bring more joy to more families who book the beach sandcastle lesson activity.”

SandCastle Lessons by Beach Sand Sculptures has been working along Florida’s Emerald Coast for over 11 years and has been featured on nationally syndicated television shows including Kate +8, Beachfront Bargain Hunters and was also licensed with Princess Cruise Lines to teach lessons in the Bahamas. In addition, they have also been awarded TripAdvisor’s #1 Beach Activity.

“We will be hiring during the month of March, and training will begin in April to get ready for the summer season to hit in May," the owners said. "We want to train our coaches on all the tips and tricks, but also instill in them the values and ethics we hold within our company.”

For more information on summer hire positions for Sandcastle Lessons by Beach Sand Sculptures, visit their website at beach-sand-sculptures.com forward slash jobs or visit them on their Facebook page.

SandCastle Lessons by Beach Sand Sculptures is a local for-profit company and covers lessons for Panama City Beach, along 30A, Destin and Fort Walton Beach. In addition to private sandcastle instruction and interaction, the organization also books for corporate sculptures, field trips, birthday parties, engagement sculptures and more.