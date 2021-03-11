Call for Entries: Immanuel Art and Music Festival

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — Visual artists of all levels are invited to reserve their space to display and sell their artwork at the second Immanuel Art & Music Festival April 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 pm on the lawn at Immanuel Anglican Church in Destin.

Artists will be allotted one 10-feet by 10-feet space and must provide their own means of display, including tables and tent if desired. All mediums, styles and ages are welcome. First-time vendors are encouraged and a Kid’s Corner will also be available.

A variety of musical groups will perform throughout the day. A community yard sale will also be held in Immanuel’s parking lot from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the same day.

Entry forms and more details can be found at iacdestin.org/special-events/immanuel-art-music or at the church, 250 Indian Bayou Trail. Deadline for entries is April 7. Call 850-837-6324 for more information.