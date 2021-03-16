Public workshop in Walton County

Special to Gannett

Please be advised that the Walton County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Workshop on March 23 at the South Walton Annex, 31 Coastal Centre Blvd. in Santa Rosa Beach, immediately following the Regular Board Meeting to be held at 9 a.m.

The purpose of the workshop is to discuss the structure of all county departments and direct the County Administrator to bring back a recommendation based upon the Board’s direction.

This meeting is open to the public. For additional information, please contact Walton County Administration at 850-892-8155.

Walton County adheres to the American with Disabilities Act and will make reasonable modifications for access to the meetings upon request. Please call 850-892-8110 to make a request. For hearing impaired, please call 1-800-955-8771 (TDD), 1-800-955-8770 (VOICE). Requests must be received at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting to allow time to provide the requested services.