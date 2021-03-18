Special to Gannett

Santa Rosa Investigators are asking for assistance in located a missing person. On 3/15/21 Cynthia Marie Hoover was reported missing by a concerned relative. According to the report, Cynthia had not been seen or heard from for approximately 10 days.

Cynthia Hoover is a white female, 60 years of age, approximately 5’5” and 230 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Due to a possible medical condition she is considered missing and possibly endangered.

if anyone feels they need to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers 437-STOP (7867), SRCCS.com or P3 App.