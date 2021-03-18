Okaloosa-Walton TPO to hold virtual Project Priorities Workshop March 25

Special to Gannett

The Okaloosa-Walton Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) will hold a Project Priorities Workshop with the TPO, Technical Coordinating Committee (TCC), and Citizens’ Advisory Committee (CAC) at 9 a.m. Monday, March 25. This meeting will be held virtually, members of the community wishing to participate can tune in via telephone.

Please find the dial-in information below:

United States: +1 (786) 535-3211

- One-touch: tel:+17865353211,,828174741#

Access Code: 828-174-741

Public input is valuable to the TPO, and we encourage our communities to submit input through a variety of avenues. Comments can be submitted via eComment Card, email, or phone, learn how at http://www.ecrc.org/OWPublicForum. Stay involved, sign up to get transportation updates emailed directly to you at http://www.ecrc.org/OWSubscribe.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, reasonable accommodations to access the meeting, and for limited English proficiency, are available upon request. Persons who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or persons who require translation services should contact Public Involvement toll-free 800-226-8914 or TTY 711, at least 48 hours in advance. Para informacion en espanol, puede llamar a Ada Clark al 850-332-7976, ext. 278 o TTY 711. Si necesita acomodaciones especiales, por favor llame 48 horas de antemanos.

Participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status. Persons who believe they have been discriminated against on these conditions may file a complaint with the Title VI Coordinator, 850-332-7976, ext. 220.

The Okaloosa-Walton TPO is staffed by the Emerald Coast Regional Council, a regional entity providing professional technical assistance, planning, coordinating, and advisory services to local governments, state and federal agencies, and the public to preserve and enhance the quality of life in northwest Florida.