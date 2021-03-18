VA provides services, honors Vietnam Era veterans in Fort Walton Beach

Special to Gannett

Okaloosa County and Pensacola VA Vet Centers and the VA Mobile Vet Center will recognize Vietnam Era Veterans and answer questions from the public concerning Readjustment Counseling Services. This will take place in conjunction with the Harley Davidson Blackwater River Ride in Fort Walton Beach from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. arch 20.

Okaloosa County and Pensacola VA Vet Centers continue to provide veterans with readjustment counseling services to Veterans in person and also by phone and VA Video Connect.

Veterans can reach the Okaloosa Vet Center at 850-651-1000, 6 11th Avenue in Shalimar, or the Pensacola Vet Center at 850-456-5886, 4504 Twin Oaks Drive in Pensacola.

Vet Centers are community-based counseling centers providing a broad range of counseling, outreach, and referral services, free-of-charge in a safe and confidential environment to eligible Veterans, active duty service members (including National Guard and Reserve), and their families.

Vet Center counselors and outreach staff, many of whom are Veterans themselves, are experienced and prepared to discuss the tragedies of war, loss, grief and transition after trauma. Services include, but are not limited to, Post-Traumatic Stress, Military Sexual Trauma, and bereavement counseling; marriage and family therapy; resources for suicide intervention; and assistance with VA benefits.

Veterans and family members may also contact the VA Vet Center Call Center at 1-877-WAR VETS (1.877.927.8387). This is an around-the-clock, free, confidential call center where Veterans and their families can call to talk about their military experience or any other issue they are facing in their readjustment to civilian life.

Veterans in crisis, or friends and family concerned about one, can always connect with caring, qualified responders at VA’s Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255, text 838255, or www.veteranscrisisline.net.