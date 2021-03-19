Groundbreaking Ceremony for Inlet Beach Underpass March 26

Special to Gannett

Walton County Commissioners are planning an official groundbreaking ceremony for the Inlet Beach Underpass March 26 at 3 p.m. outside of Shades Restaurant (at the intersection of Scenic 30A and US Highway 98E).

The Scenic Walton organization worked tirelessly over the last several years to coordinate the effort to make this important safety improvement happen. Local restaurants Shades and The Donut Hole will provide refreshments. Members of the community are invited to attend.

Once the Inlet Beach underpass is complete, it will provide safe passage for pedestrians and cyclists underneath US Highway 98 through a lighted tunnel. FDOT will install landscaping in the area of the underpass. Scenic Walton is partnering with the Cultural Arts Association to create a public arts component so that the Inlet Beach Underpass is as unique and special as the National Scenic Byway it connects to.