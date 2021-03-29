Walton County Public Library System celebrates National Library Week with Fine Forgiveness

Special to Gannett

The Walton County Public Library System will celebrate National Library Week, April 4-10, with Fine Forgiveness. From April 5 to April 10, the library will waive all accrued late fees for overdue materials. The Library System wants to welcome back cardholders whose access to the library has been blocked by fines. This will allow cardholders to access materials and resources as the library recovers any outstanding items.

The Fine Forgiveness program requires cardholders to come into the library with a current ID to verify their address and return any overdue materials. Fines for the overdue materials will be waived during the amnesty period. Fine Forgiveness applies only to items checked out before April 5, 2021, and replacement costs for any lost or damaged materials will not be waived. Each cardholder must be present to be eligible for forgiveness, so families are encouraged to visit together.

Library users seeking Fine Forgiveness can stop by the circulation desk at any of the four library locations: Walton-DeFuniak Library in DeFuniak Springs, Gladys N. Milton Memorial Library in Flowersview, Rebecca Blount Buxton Memorial Library in Freeport, or Coastal Branch Library in Santa Rosa Beach. Staff will be ready to assist with waiving overdue fees from accounts.