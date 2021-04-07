Fomby named ECCAC Community Outreach Coordinator

Special to the Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK

NICEVILLE — Mary Fomby just joined the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) staff as their Community Outreach Coordinator.

Recently relocating to the Destin area from Utah, Fomby’s parents are also residents in the area.

She was with the Utah Higher Education Assistance Authority as their Content Marketing Specialist prior to her move here.

Receiving her associates degree from Weber State University before graduating high school in Utah, she went on to earn her bachelor’s degrees in Marketing and Cinema and Media Arts from Indiana University in 2018 where she graduated with honors

Since then, she has received numerous honors and awards, as well as experience in the nonprofit world serving on the Board of Directors for Girl Scouts of Utah and being the Briscoe Council President of the Hutton Honors Council Association in Indiana. There she was in charge of creating social, academic and philanthropic events for the Hutton Honors students and supervising council members.

“I am so looking forward to acquainting myself with those on board with ECCAC, getting to know the community, and diligently working to make a positive difference in the lives of impacted children,” Fomby said.

ECCAC provides services in a child-friendly environment to help identify, treat and support children in abusive situations, as well as helping to prevent child abuse through education and prevention programs. With a center in Okaloosa County and the Pierce Family Center in Walton County, they house representatives from the Florida Department of Children and Families, Child Protection Team, State Attorney’s Office, local law enforcement, licensed mental health counselors, and ECCAC’s staff and volunteers.

In ECCAC’s 20-year history, over 15,000 children have received more than 170,000 services at no cost.

For further information about ECCAC, visit www.eccac.org or call 850-833-9237.

If abuse is suspected, call the anonymous Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE.