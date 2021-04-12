WCSO places art murals in Walton County park

Special to Gannett

WALTON COUNTY — Art murals designed by local high school students are coming to a Walton County park.

The “Art in the Park” effort was initiated by Walton County Sheriff’s Office after performing a CPTED survey in the Driftwood Estates community and identifying a need to beautify the Driftwood Estates Park grounds from tagging and graffiti.

With permission from Walton County Public Works, Walton County Sheriff’s Office and multiple Driftwood Estates HOA’s reached out to South Walton High School students to design art with local landscapes in mind for the different walls and buildings within the park.

Approximately 75 students submitted their art for the project and the top 25 were chosen by judges. Six $500 and one $200 scholarships will be awarded to students whose art was picked as the finalists.

The timetable is as follows:

April 11 through 16 – Students outline murals on specified walls.

April 17th – Paint day

April 24 – Paint day – Rain/Weather Back-up Date

Walton County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following business for their generous donations to this project.

Sherwin Williams

API Coating

Walmart

Lowe’s

The Cultural Art’s Alliance

Walton County Health Improvement Program

The media are invited to attend the painting of these murals April 17th at Driftwood Estates Park located at 275 East Shipwreck Road Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 starting at 9 am. The public is invited to attend the painting of these murals April 17 at Driftwood Estates Park, 275 East Shipwreck Road in Santa Rosa Beach, starting at 9 a.m.