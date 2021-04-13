Destin Snorkel’s 2nd Annual 'Locals First Weekend'

Special to Gannett

This event is sponsored by Destin Snorkel to help Harvest House’s food pantry as well as give back to our locals with a free Dolphin Tour weekend. We at Destin Snorkel realize that our local neighbors work hard and rarely get a chance to get out with their families on the water and enjoy where we live. It is wonderful it is to be able to help our communities food bank at the same time.

“We are excited that Destin Snorkel is supporting The Harvest House in their second annual ‘Locals First Weekend’. Their collection efforts are needed now more than ever. We hope the community will come out and support our efforts," said Lori Joyner, executive director of The Harvest House.

This drive also helps get the word out to people in need in our local Destin and Miramar Beach communities.

Last year, Destin Snorkel was able to donate over 5,000 pounds of food to The Harvest House and have 1,600 locals participate.

Each cruise is limited to 49 guests and will fill up quickly, for this special “Local’s First Weekend” please call Destin Snorkel at 850-269-2329 to reserve your spot.

All locals are asked to present a valid Florida ID at check-in.

We kindly ask, if able but not a requirement, to bring in non-perishable food items to help feed our local hungry.

• Duration of the tour 1 1/2 hours and subject to change pending weather conditions.

• Guests are encouraged to bring in non-perishable food items to help meet the need of local food pantry, The Harvest House, so they may to continue to feed our locals in need.

Please like us on Facebook and Instagram, #destinsnorkel, @destinsnorkel and stay tuned to our Social Media for more information.

MOST NEEDED FOODS and ITEMS

• Canned meats (tuna, chicken, salmon, etc.)

• Canned vegetables and fruit

• Canned and boxed meals (hamburger helper, soups, macaroni and cheese, etc.)

• Peanut butter, other nut butters and jelly

• Cereals

• Muffin, pancake and cornbread mix and syrup ;)

• Full sized toiletries – toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, soap