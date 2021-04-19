DWU to continue construction on Airport Road

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — Beginning Tuesday, April 20, Destin Water Users, Inc. (DWU) will continue their installation of a reclaimed water main across Airport Road in Destin that will also impact surrounding roadways in the area. Motorists are encouraged to avoid Airport Road during construction. Motorists can expect a road closure of Airport Road at Industrial Park Lane during the construction and installation of the pipe. Traffic will need to detour around the construction area. DWU recommends that only local traffic use Airport Road between Commons Drive and Main Street. Anyone with questions can contact Destin Water Users, Inc. at 850-837-6146.