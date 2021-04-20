Drive-thru ‘Shred-It Day’ in DeFuniak Springs

Special to Gannett

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — Trustmark is partnering with Shred-It, the largest document destruction provider in the world, to offer complimentary, secure document destruction at the DeFuniak Springs office on Friday, April 30.

“Trustmark is excited to offer this free document shredding for the community,” said John Sumrall, Trustmark regional president. “Our Shred-It Day is a convenient way to properly dispose of sensitive, confidential information, and we invite local residents to bring documents to shred to help keep their information safe and protect themselves from identity theft.”

Community members are invited to drive-thru and drop off items between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday at Trustmark, 993 U.S. Highway 331 South.

Attendees are asked to limit the amount to be shredded to three large trash bags/boxes per person. Paper clips, staples and binders are not a problem; cardboard boxes will be returned to the owner. When dropping off items, attendees are also asked to remain in their vehicle and an associate will retrieve the documents while practicing social distancing and following additional guidelines administered by the CDC.

For more information, contact Trustmark Public Relations Coordinator Layla Essary at 601-208-2533 or lessary@trustmark.com.