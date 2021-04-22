U.S. 98 east and westbound traffic shift in Inlet Beach

Special to Gannett

CHIPLEY — The U.S. 98 east and westbound travel lanes from just west of the County Road 30A intersection to Wall Street will be shifted to the south the week of Monday, April 26. The traffic shift will allow crews to construct the north half of the new pedestrian underpass.

This work is part of the $5.6 million project to construct a pedestrian underpass to provide a safe crossing beneath U.S. 98, just east of C.R. 30A. Construction is estimated for completion in late 2022. Funding for the project is a collaborative effort between Walton County and the Florida Department of Transportation.

