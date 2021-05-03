City staff takes part in Leave No Trace Challenge to clean streets

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — On April 22, city of Destin staff took a few moments out of their day and collected and hauled away 20 bags filled with cigarette butts, business signs, take out trash, beer bottles/cans, and car parts, in honor of Earth Day.

Staff members cleaned the area along U.S. Highway 98 from Big Kahuna’s to Gulf Shore Drive as well as Matthew Boulevard to Henderson Beach State Park.

“This is how we effect change and set the example by taking pride in our community and know that we are part of a team that keeps Destin beautiful,” said Deputy City Manager Webb Warren.

Big Kahunas supported the effort by allowing the use of their parking lot as a rally point.

Each month city of Destin staff will participate in a litter clean-up around city facilities. It is city staff's hope that area businesses will take part to clean their “home fronts.”

Through a collaborative effort, all can make a positive difference in the appearance and health of this great city.

The city of Destin would like to thank the Compass Resorts team for being a member of the city’s Adopt-A-Street program and cleaning Beach Drive from U.S. Highway 98 to Legion Drive on Earth Day.

The Adopt-A-Street Program is a collaborative effort between city staff and our community members who make a positive difference in the health and overall appearance of the city. Individuals or groups who participate in the Adopt-A Street Program will have their name listed on the city’s website and signage will installed on their adopted street. For more information about the program, visit www.cityofdestin.com/adoptastreet.

If you are a business, private organization or entity that would like to participate in this challenge, share your photos and your efforts on social media with the following hashtag #LeaveNoTraceChallenge so we can track and share this challenge’s efforts to make the community more beautiful.