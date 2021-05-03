New GM takes over at Destin Commons

Special to Gannett

Turnberry announced the appointment of Daniel Poulin as general manager of Destin Commons on Monday.

Poulin will be in charge of the day-to-day operations of the retail destination interfacing with both tenants, consumers and the community at large.

“Destin Commons is an award-winning property, and I couldn’t be happier to be a part of this organization during such a transformative time,” Poulin said. “The opportunity for this property is limitless and I am excited to be working with both the teams at Destin Commons and Turnberry’s corporate offices.”

With over 25 years’ experience, the real estate veteran comes onboard during a transformative moment for shopping and lifestyle centers.

As visitors demand more innovative and exciting experiences, Destin Commons continues to set the bar for Northwest Florida and beyond. It is home to over 90 stores and restaurants, is anchored by Bass Pro Shops; Belk; H&M; Uncle Buck’s Fishbowl & Grill; the largest Lush in Florida; and AMC Destin, a 14-screen movie theatre.

The outdoor lifestyle center also offers 160,000 square feet of Class A office space, free Wi-Fi access, interactive pop fountain, and the now open Luckey Climber children’s play area.

Destin Commons is well known for its signature events like the family favorite Smoke on the Coast BBQ and Fireworks Festival benefiting Destin Commons Coins for a Cause, which will be held on July 3 this year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Daniel Poulin to the team,” said Jackie Soffer, chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Turnberry. “Destin Commons is a very special property that leads Northwest Florida in innovative shopping and dining experiences.

"We are excited to bring in a seasoned leader with a depth of experience in the real estate sector," she added. "Daniel brings the right skillset we need for the next chapter and will be an integral part of our leadership team.”

Poulin has more than two decades of experience operating, acquiring/disposing, leasing, and developing industrial, office and retail assets. He has overseen over $2 billion of transactions in key Southeast U.S. markets.

Poulin has spent the last 19 years at Sealy & Company Inc., a real estate investment and operating firm with offices throughout Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee. During his tenure he grew profitable portfolios for public and private partners, led land acquisitions and delivered industrial development projects and mixed-use business parks totaling 1.7 million square feet of buildings and 644 acres of land across Louisiana, Georgia and Florida.

Destin Commons is owned by Turnberry, a real estate and management company with a 50-year history in Florida and assets across the United States. Destin Commons is located at the corner of US Highway 98 and the Mid Bay Bridge Road. For additional information, call 850-337-8700, or visit www.DestinCommons.com, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.