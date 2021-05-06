Destin accepting applications for interim appointment to the Destin City Council

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — The city of Destin is now accepting applications for an interim appointment to the Destin City Council.

The Destin City Council will appoint one person on an interim basis to fill the council seat that was vacated on April 30, 2021. The individual appointed will serve on the council until a permanent member is elected during a special election on July 20.

The deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12,

Applicants must live within the city limits of Destin and must be eligible to vote. City Council Candidate Application Forms are available online at www.cityofdestin.com/interimcc or by contacting the Destin City Clerk at 850-837-4242.