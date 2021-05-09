Grand Boulevard Job Fair Jam set for May 15

Special to Gannett

MIRAMAR BEACH — The Grand Boulevard Job Fair Jam will take place Saturday, May 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Grand Park with more than 20 Grand Boulevard businesses participating. This is a great opportunity for anyone looking for employment at a fun and vibrant Town Center. The job fair will be a fun family affair with music, games, prizes, food and drinks. Grand Boulevard tenants also enjoy great discounts at many of the Grand Boulevard stores and restaurants.