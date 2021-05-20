The Charles: 192 luxury apartment homes to open this summer

What do Elizabeth, Alexandra, Henry, George and Andrew have in common?

They all can be found at The Charles. The names are the five floor plans at the soon-to-be newest luxury apartment homes in Destin.

The Charles, located at 1015 U.S. Highway 98, is just a walk away from the beach.

“It looks like we will be ready for the first move-ins sometime in the mid- to end of June,” Stephanie Fuzy, community manager of The Charles, said in an email.

Fuzy said the developers chose to build the apartments in Destin out of high demand.

“Destin is a very desirable and growing area and there is demand for luxury apartment homes,” she said.

The Charles will have 192 apartment homes, ranging from one to three bedrooms and 736 square feet to 1,412 square feet. Although the units will not be fully furnished, they will have large closets, patio/balcony, efficient appliances, ceiling fans, washer and dryer, wood-style flooring, designer light fixtures and Shaker-style cabinets, Fuzy said.

The luxury apartment homes will rent for $1,522 to $2,602 a month, depending on the floor plan and size.

In addition to being within walking distance of the beach as well as eating establishments, the apartments also will have on-site management and on-site maintenance.

Also included in the amenities are a fitness studio, yoga studio, clubhouse, parcel room, car-care area, cybercafé, grilling and picnic area, fire pit, and a resort-style pool.

For more information about The Charles, go to www.thecharles.com.