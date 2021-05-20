Wampler honored as Destin Chamber’s Business Person of the Month

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — During the Destin Chamber’s May 14 Business Before Hours, Ken Wampler, president of Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, was honored with the chamber’s Business Person of the Month Award.

This award is presented directly from the chamber’s Board of Directors to a Destin area businessperson showing vision for his or her business and leadership in our community.

“Ken is a true leader in our business community. His approach to life and business is outstanding. Ken is always volunteering his time to a board or organization, helping make Destin a better place to live and vacation,” said Destin Chamber Chairman Jerry Sullivan of Century 21 Blue Marlin Pelican. “He is always ready to roll up his sleeves and get the job done. We are fortunate to have business leaders like Ken in Destin and Okaloosa County.”

Wampler joined the Newman-Dailey team in 2009 to head up business development, as well as assist with the association management efforts. With a results-focused management career, he has used his 29 years of experience, including12 years on the Emerald Coast, leading successful start-up, turn around and high-growth club and resort operations.

In addition to his other roles within the community, Wampler is the chairman of the Okaloosa County Tourist Development Council and is a past chairman of the Destin Chamber, where he served nine years on the Board of Directors.

“When you look at the success of Newman-Dailey, Ken is right there beside Jeanne making it work. His involvement in the community is unbelievable, which also puts Newman-Dailey on high ground. He just ‘gets it,’ and it shows,” said Destin Chamber President/CEO Shane A. Moody, CCE, FCCP.

For information about the Destin Chamber or to nominate a business leader for this award, visit DestinChamber.com, call 850-837-6241 or email mail@DestinChamber.com.