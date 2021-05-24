HarborWalk Marina, My Destin Beach Vacation and Bradley’s are undefeated in coed tourney

After the first night of the city of Destin’s Coed Softball League end-of-season tournaments, Bradley’s Industrial Textile, HarborWalk Marina and My Destin Beach Vacation are undefeated in the various divisions.

In the Gold Division

Bradley’s slipped by Huck’s Ducks 22-20.

At the end of two innings, Huck’s was on top 15-9.

In the top of the fourth, Huck’s added one more run before Bradley’s exploded in the bottom half with 10 runs to go up 19-16.

In the fifth, Huck’s got the advantage back with four runs. Bradley's evened the score with one in the bottom half.

In the sixth and final inning, Bradley’s scored two runs for the win.

Michael Haynes went four-for-five with a home run for Bradley’s. Brandon Jackson was three-for-four with a homer. Bradley Cummings connected for three hits.

Tyler Stahlhut clobbered two home runs for Huck’s. Brandon Williams, AJ Hoffstatter and Nick Wingate each hit one home run.

In the Bronze Division

My Destin Beach Vacation beat Austin Music Company 27-17 and then Renasant Bank, 22-21.

In the first game, My Destin dominated early, scoring the 10-run limit in the first inning. They went on to score one in the second and one in the third before scoring five in the fourth for a 17-11 lead. In the top of the fifth, My Destin rallied for another 10 runs.

Brandon Blyden led My Destin with a home run, double and a single. Josh Raya slapped a home run and a double, and Maria Schrag hit two singles.

JJ Higgins was tops for Austin Music, hitting for the cycle. Martin Buchman cracked a home run and a single, and Crystal Koch got a single.

In game two, My Destin edged out Renasant in the final inning.

Todd Schrag ripped two triples and a single for My Destin. Brandon Blyden hit two singles and a triple, and Maria Schrag hit two singles.

Don Edwards led Renasant with a home run, double and two singles. Matt Herbermann connected for two doubles and two singles, and Liz Griffin hit two singles.

In the Silver Division

HarborWalk Marina finished the first night undefeated with a 20-16 win over Fender’s Collision and then won 23-16 over Island Time.

In the first game, HarborWalk came from behind to pull out the win over Fender’s. Down 13-10 at the end of three innings, HarborWalk scored 10 runs in the top of the fourth for the win.

Kortney Cooper slapped an inside-the-park home run and a triple for four RBIs to lead HarborWalk. Jason Jamison doubled and singled for an RBI. Brian Martinez homered and singled for five RBIs.

Jen Bazylak doubled and hit two singles for two RBIs for Fender’s. Lynda Tanner hit three singles for an RBI and Rueben Rius hit two singles for two RBIs.

In HarborWalk’s win over Island Time, they took the lead in the third inning with nine runs for a 11-10 mark. In the fourth, HarborWalk picked up four runs and then three in the fifth. They finished up with five in the sixth for the win.

Kortney Cooper was again the big stick with an inside-the-park home run, a triple, double and a single for six RBIs. Chris Poole hit two doubles and two singles for two RBIs, Millian Santiago hit three singles for three RBIs, and John Buie cracked a home run, double and a single for four RBIs.

Michael Ogden hit two doubles and a single for an RBI for Island Time. John Tallent tripled, doubled and singled for an RBI, and Michelle Eubanks doubled and singled for four RBIs.

In other Silver Division games:

Island Time 23, Exurt 13

At the end of four innings, Island Time was up 15-8. In the top of the fifth, Exurt scored five, but Island Time answered with eight in the bottom half.

With time running out, Exurt came up empty in the top of the sixth with Island Time taking the victory.

Michael Ogden was top batter with two triples and two singles for three RBIs. Gabe Acosta knocked an inside-the-park home run, double and a single for four RBIs, and Renisha Richardson hit three singles for an RBI.

Andy Collins led Exurt with a double and three singles for five RBIs. Chris Birkland hit two singles and Robbie Overly connected for a hit and an RBI.

Fender’s Collision 26, Exurt 5

Fenders dominated by taking a 16-2 lead in the first three innings. In the fourth, Exurt scored two and Fender’s rallied for the 10-run limit. Exurt picked up one more run in the top of the fifth before the game was called.

Jordan Brewer led Fender’s with a home run, two doubles and a single for two RBIs. Rueben Ruiz hit two doubles and two singles for five RBIs, and Megan Hankins hit three singles for four RBIs.

Chris Berkland hit three singles for Exurt. Mark Hunter and Nichole Overly each connected for a single.