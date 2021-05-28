Destin Garden Club beautifies grounds for locals, visitors

Special to Gannett

Destin Garden Club workers were out in the grounds of the Destin Library on May 18 making sure the grounds look their best for the many patrons who come not only for the books at the library but also to wander the lush landscape beds.

Rain has brought the flowers to glorious beauty, but encourages the weeds to arrive so the team of workers had much to do on the normal workday, the third Tuesday of each month where they manage the flowerbeds.

The Destin Garden Club recently held their plant sale and are so thankful that many patrons came and purchased their propagated plants. Proceeds from this sale generate funds the club uses to help maintain the Destin Library landscape.

The club was delighted by the many people who desired to purchase plants and express their "thanks" for the funds received as it helps their purpose. The object of the club is to stimulate the love of gardening among members; to promote gardening through community projects; to aid in the protection of birds, trees, shrubs and flowers; to encourage city beautification and to share with members and others the fruit of our studies.

The next meeting of Destin Garden Club will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, at Kelly Plantation Owners Club, 303 Kelly Plantation Drive. A lecture will be given by Andrea Schnapp, Walton County Master Gardener and arborist, on landscape design. Meetings are open to the public. If membership is desired, it is $35 annually.