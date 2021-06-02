Guest author Barbara Palmgren at the Destin Library

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — Local author Barbara Palmgren will visit the Destin Library on June 9 from 2-4 p.m. to discuss her first novel, "Keystone Girl in the Sunshine State."

She will have a table set up on the veranda outside the library, but the event will be moved inside with limited attendance if there is inclement weather.

Inspired by the lives of real women, "Keystone Girl in the Sunshine State" is a story of courage centered around two women and their struggles to adapt and succeed.

Grace Wilson moves from Pennsylvania to the Florida Panhandle and falls in love with a man with a violent family history. Once married, she finds herself trapped in a nightly recurrence of abuse as her children hide from their father’s drunken rages. Her path crosses with Marie Butler, an ambitious southern girl from a large family who married a man she thinks can move her from a boring life to a world of excitement during the depression years of the 1930s.

Grace and Marie’s relationship changes as they grow older in a fictitious county in northern Florida whose landscape is transformed as dramatically as our heroines’ lives.

Dr. Barbara Palmgren is a retired educator who continues to consult, travel, golf, and participate in community and charitable organizations. She has been married for over 20 years to a retired Air Force officer and lives in Shalimar.

This first novel, a work of historical fiction, is based on interviews with many fascinating people in the Florida Panhandle. The photo for the cover for her book was donated by Tony Menillo of Arturo Studios.