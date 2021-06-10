Eighth-graders honored in ceremony at Destin Middle School

After having to forgo ceremonies and other events last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Destin Middle School didn’t let this year’s eighth grade class slip out without a bit of celebration.

Last Friday, the eighth-graders were honored with a recognition ceremony in the gymnasium before family and friends.

Fort Walton Beach High School Principal John Spolski was the guest speaker for the event that boasted 203 eighth-graders.

The students were recognized for core subjects as well as perfect attendance.

There also were special awards handed out called the “Superlative Awards,” which were voted on by students' peers. The students were to name one boy and one girl for each category.

Winners in the Superlative categories are as follows:

Most Likely to be Famous – Wyatt Wainwright and Monica Pace.

Most Likely to Succeed – Moses Cin and Lexi Tenholder.

Funniest – Owen Davis and Gabby Kruse.

Most Creative – Gates Chipser and Brooke Moran.

Sweetest – John Rice and Ella Rice.

Best Shoulder to Cry on – Conor Rising and Hannah Baxley.

Most Athletic – Maddox Hayles and Avery Emmick.

Most Talkative – Christian Erlich and Ashlyn Priest.

Best Eyes – Corbin Grisotto and Dakota Willis.

Best Smile – Roman Leibold and Addy Taylor.

Most Talented – Braxton Beard and Reagan Magee.

Most Involved – Braden Jannazo and Brighton Watson.

Most Unique – Doug Larkin and Grace Reed.

Best Dressed – Gunnar Smith and Karen Johnson.

Mr. DMS and Miss DMS – Andrew Atkins and Caroline Stanford.

Others recognized were Justine Zamora and Moses Cin for the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Riley Palmer and Brandon Schwind were the recipients of the Magnificent Marlin award.

Eighth-graders who finished on the “A” and “A/B” honor rolls also were recognized.

Those who made the “A” honor roll were Andrew Atkins, Hannah Baxley, Moses Cin, Zachary Clark, Cole Criswell, Gia Giambrone Varga, Sophia Giraldo, Isabella Grzebieluch, Maddox Hayles, Jessica Hill, Andrew Jackson, Haley Lacross, Kylie Lebold, Palmer Lindsley, Catherin McCraine, Riley Palmer, Ashlyn Priest, Stacie Roberson, Dorothy Romair, Caroline Stanford, Alexandra Tenholder, Di Tran, Anna-Maria Vizcarrondo, Brighton Watson, Hope Watts, Kylianne Winters, Shayna Yohe and Justine Zamora.

Eighth-graders on the “A/B” honor roll were Eli Anglin, Altin Aripova, Braxton Beard, Conrad Benz, William Blanchard, Ashley Bouck, Brooklyn Bowman, William Bruckner, Sage Caton, Emerson Chandler, Kadon Chapman, Ava Clark, Leo Covic, Avery Dahlman, Eleanor Dawson, Julianna DeSouza, James Devarona, Avery Emmick, Leslie Estrada, Garrett Fulmer, Kaitlynn Garcia, Carter Garland, Stephanie Garland, Alexis Gomez Badillo, Brooke Henderson, Luke Henderson, Trystan Jackson, Braden Jannazo, Karen Johnson, William Jourdan, Armin Jusis, London Kane, Jadyn Karvonen, Nicholai Kasch, Adriana Kerns, Lillian King, Baylen Knox, Christopher Koenig, Gabrielle Kruse, Laura La Guardia, Cooper Lowery, Brayden McClellan, Aidan McCann, Alyana McCoy, Austin McDowell, Erin McGee, Katrina Mille, Marilyn Molina, Shantall Moran, Ashton Natonio, Robert Pankratz, D’Angelo Perona, Ella Rice, John Rice, Savanah Rodgers, Lillian Rudd, Noah Saczynski, Brandon Schwind, Ella Shultz, Hannah Sizemore, Gunnar Smith, Kaeden Stilla, Addison Taylor, Sophia Trick, Mia Urspruch, Jayden Vay, Wyatt Wainwright, Ember Watson, Dakota Willis and Brianna Wolfle.