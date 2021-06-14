Destin High sings a song with hiring of new music teacher, Courtney Murie Noe

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — Destin High School (DHS) is making great progress in the hiring of teachers and staff, as well as the renovation of the former Grace Lutheran Church to transform it into a new tuition free public charter school that will open to 9th, 10th and 11th graders this summer on Aug. 10.

The DHS Governing Board and Principal Christine Cruickshank recently announced the hiring of Courtney Murie Noe as their music program and band director.

Noe is a familiar and respected face as a lifelong Destin resident, and as the former Destin Middle School band director, including being named its Teacher of the Year in 2016. She has taught in several public and charter schools throughout Okaloosa County and has received much recognition for her soloists and ensembles locally and across the country.

Her students have received countless superior ratings, college scholarships, first place awards, All State status, All County status, and have performed in venues across the Southeastern states.

With a 4.0 GPA, she received her bachelor and master of music education degrees from Florida State University and is well prepped to bring excellence to the new music program at DHS. At FSU, Noe was a four-year member of the Marching Chiefs band, playing the clarinet.

“Music is a luxury we all value,” Noe said. “But what is lesser known is that music is a curriculum that opens the doors to every other discipline as music strengthens understanding and application of core education aspects such as science, language, math, responsibility, culture, and creativity.

"It provides students with scholarships for any avenue they choose in college as well as other life changing opportunities," she added. "It is a supplement to whatever you choose to do throughout your life. Because of my years at Destin Middle School, it is also great to know many of my former students there will be new students here at DHS.”

Having trained thousands of students with their instruments over her career, Noe is looking forward to developing a prolific concert band and wants to compete with the school’s unique opportunity to focus on stage band competition.

In DHS’s first year, they will have an experienced band and a beginning band. In future years, they will have auditions for beginning, intermediate and advanced level bands. She will also be teaching chorus at DHS.

Noe is eager to welcome all experienced and non-experienced musicians to partake in the many activities and lifelong memories happening in the Destin High School music program.

“We have no doubt that Courtney Noe will be a prominent force in DHS’s success with her experience, skills and innovative capabilities to grow and build a notable and major music program with us,” Cruickshank said.

In addition to offering advanced and state-mandated core curriculum, DHS will utilize a place-based approach to learning that will take advantage of the local geography, industry, and community. This will allow the school to offer additional curriculum opportunities through authentic, meaningful, and engaging personalized learning for their students.

With enrollment closing in on a capacity of 300, visit www.destinhighschool.org/admissions to apply. For additional information on registering, donating, or volunteering, please call 850-424-1664, email info@destinhighschool.org, or visit www.destinhighschool.org.