Walton County accepting applications for Library Advisory Board

Special to Gannett

The Walton Board of County Commissioners is accepting applications for volunteers to serve on the Library Advisory Board. The Library Advisory Board has an opening for their volunteer City of Freeport position.

The Library Advisory Board reviews and makes recommendations on all policies of library administration. The Library Advisory Board advises the Library director on new and emerging areas needing library services as well as continuing existing library programs and services. The Library Advisory Board also makes recommendations on the hiring of the Library director when that position is vacant and provides a member of the Library Advisory Board to serve on the interview panel for applicants.

Applications to serve are available online at https://walton.civicweb.net/Portal/BoardApplication. The application period will close on Friday, July 2, at 5 p.m.

An application can also be obtained from the Administration office by calling 850-892-8155. Applicants are encouraged to attach a resume and/or a letter detailing why they would be a good fit on this committee.

The Board of County Commissioners will make their selection at a future meeting.