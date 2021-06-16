Costa Enterprises McDonald's owners honor father and CEO

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — Costa Enterprises McDonald’s was founded in 1994 on the basis of family. It is a true, family owned and operated business with a father-son and father-daughter duo at the helm. Costa Enterprises now has five family owner operators including David Costa Sr. and wife, Helen Costa, along with their son, David Costa Jr., daughter, Amy Costa Killebrew, and her husband, Steven Killebrew.

As a family, they work closely to provide a welcoming work environment to all of their employees across their 21 locations in the Southeast while still maintaining a healthy family, work-life balance.

“We have the opportunity to be involved in each other’s lives and work together to lead our people,” David Costa Jr. said. “It allows us to bring differentiating perspectives of multiple generations to form the best plans and tactics for the greater good of the company.”

David Costa Sr. became an owner and operator of his first McDonald's location in 1994. Since then, he has acquired 21 locations across Northwest Florida under Costa Enterprises McDonald’s. When choosing a profession, daughter and son, Amy and David Jr., gravitated to joining the family business. After seeing their father’s hard work, ambition, energy, and dedication to the company, they were unsure if they had what it took to run a company like him. With his guidance and reassurance, David Sr. introduced his son and daughter into the McDonald’s realm and the rest is history.

David Jr. is now the president of the company and oversees all of the day-to-day operations of the business as well as all 21 locations. Amy has taken on the marketing director title and is responsible for delivering the company’s messaging to the media and community.

“What my dad does each day is genuine hard work and I wasn’t sure I was up for it,” David Jr. said. “However, I realized the importance of the work and the impact that we could make together, so I jumped in full speed ahead.”

“It’s been 12 years since I began working for my Dad and I couldn’t ask for a better boss,” Amy Costa Killebrew said. “He knows everything about me, and we share a lot of the same qualities including being very ambitious, kindhearted, and stubborn.” Amy says for her Dad, nothing is impossible to him. He is vigilant and driven but is also extremely giving and generous. David Costa Sr. has made a diligent effort over the course of his business career to give back to his community, support schools, and donate whatever he can to make the areas surrounding his restaurants just a little bit better.

“My dad has taught me so much over the years I can’t even begin to put into words how much I have learned from him,” Amy said. “I admire all of his work as a leader, getting to spend quality time with him while at work, and that he allows all of his grandkids and our dogs in the office during the week.”