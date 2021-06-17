Councilmember Prebble Ramswell appointed to serve on Florida League of Cities

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — The Florida League of Cities, the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments, announced that Destin Councilmember Prebble Ramswell was recently appointed to serve on the Florida League of Cities 2021-2022 Municipal Administration Committee, one of the League’s five Legislative Policy Committees.

Legislative Policy Committee chairs, vice chairs and members were appointed by the League’s incoming president, city of Lakeland Commissioner Phillip Walker.

As a Legislative Policy Committee member, Ramswell will help develop the League’s Legislative Action Agenda, which details priority issues that are most likely to affect daily municipal governance and local decision-making during the upcoming legislative session, as well as help League staff understand the real-world implications of proposed legislation.

Committee members are also asked to serve as advocates for local decision-making throughout the legislative process.

For a complete list of committee members, as well as more information on each committee and the League’s legislative policy development process, visit https://flcities.com/advocacy-pages/policy-committees.