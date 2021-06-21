Destin area escapes unscathed from Tropical Storm Claudette

Although the Emerald Coast experienced a lot of wind and rain, there was no damage to report for the Destin area from Tropical Storm Claudette.

“Thankfully, no impacts to the city from the storm,” Catherine Card, the city's public information officer said in an email Monday morning.

Claudette made landfall in southeast Louisiana just before 7 a.m. Saturday as heavy rains and tropical storm-force winds continued along parts of the northern Gulf Coast, forcing cancellations and rescheduling of events.

New in town:Austin Music Co. in Miramar Beach is open and ready to catch the wave of music things to come

The Food Truck Festival scheduled for Sunday at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village off Commons Drive has been rescheduled for June 27 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. More than 20 food trucks will gather at the village to sell a smorgasbord of good eats and treats.

Destin's water system fared well through Claudette as well.

“We had no issues whatsoever,” Lockwood Wernet, general manager for Destin Water Users, said Monday morning. “We’re always worried when something brews up … but we had no operational issues whatsoever.

More about town:Coastal refresh: 10-year-old among local artists featured on Main Street banners in Destin

“I hope the rest of the summer goes the same way,” Wernet added.

On Monday morning, Claudette had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to a National Hurricane Center advisory. The storm was located 65 miles east-southeast of Raleigh, North Carolina, and moving east-northeast at 25 mph.