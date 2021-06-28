City of Destin launches new way of doing business to increase citizen transparency, automate processes

Special to Gannett

The city of Destin has successfully gone live on Tyler's EnerGov civic services solution.

The city of Destin has been using Tyler’s Munis enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution since 1999 and the city, already familiar with Tyler’s public administration solutions, selected EnerGov for its COMPASS (COMmunity Permitting And Support System) project.

“This is the largest implementation of government services software in our region," said Webb Warren, deputy city manager. "Through the vision and support of the Destin City Council, we are now able to provide our residents and business community a permitting and land management platform that is innovative and easy-to-use.”

“Destin’s COMPASS self-service portal will increase efficiency as well as transparency for our residents and professional contractors and developers by providing online access to submit digital applications and view the status of applications from start to finish, as well as the results of building inspections," added Louis Zunguze, community development director.

The new process will allow users to search for an address or parcel, apply for a permit, and request an inspection, among other activities, eliminating the need to physically go over to City Hall to submit paper applications and plan sets.

Nearly two years ago, council and city staff embarked on the largest project the city has ever undertaken to increase staff levels in Information Technology (IT) as well as Community Development and begin the transition to a system that would be more efficient, customer-oriented, and beneficial to the public. Due to the perseverance of staff, countless number of hours (30+ a week) have been invested in this platform so residents and businesses can feel more connected to their local government and allow staff to focus on other critical tasks for the city of Destin.

“Tyler has been a great partner for more than 20 years. As we needed a new solution that would be easily implemented and bring value, a continued partnership with Tyler was a natural fit,” said Matthew Pace, city of Destin’s IT director. “The strength of the Munis and EnerGov integration will benefit those who do business with our city and benefit our residents. We’re excited for increased efficiency in our office with the implementation of this new solution.”

The public is asked to be patient as they work through some of the kinks with the new process.

“Once this system is fully operational and we have had the opportunity to work the kinks out, it should vastly improve several city services, especially our permitting process," said Destin City Manager Lance Johnson. "Residents and businesses should experience noticeable improvements in the timeliness, efficiency and accountability associated with permit applications.

"None of this would be possible without the hard work of our city staff during the past two years as they prepared to roll out this new system," he added. "My thanks to the City Council for their foresight and ongoing support of this initiative to improve service delivery to our residents, businesses and visitors.”

For more information and to apply, visit https://www.cityofdestin.com/compass.