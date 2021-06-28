Mid-Bay Bridge commuters now have access to SunPass PRO

Special to Gannett

NICEVILLE — It’s well known that Florida drivers can save time and money with SunPass, and now they can enjoy seamless travel from Florida to Maine and west to Illinois with SunPass PRO, too.

Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) is launching SunPass PRO, a new portable transponder that can be used everywhere E-ZPass is accepted across 18 states, including the Mid Bay Bridge.

The brand-new SunPass PRO will cost $14.95, plus tax, and offers customers several benefits, including parking at most international airports in Florida, with more locations to come.

Locally, the SunPass PRO can be purchased at CVS Pharmacies, Walgreens, Publix, and at the Mid-Bay Bridge Administration Office,1200 White Point Road in Niceville, or online at www.SunPass.com, or by calling 888-TOLL-FLA (888-865-5352).

SunPass PRO is accepted in the following states: Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Rhode Island, Indiana, Delaware, Illinois, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Kentucky, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maine, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

The existing SunPass Portable and SunPass Mini transponders will continue to be accepted in Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. SunPass customers wanting seamless travel within the E-ZPass network will need to upgrade to the SunPass PRO.

Find out more information about SunPass PRO at www.sunpass.com. For questions regarding the SunPass Program, please visit SunPass FAQ.

To learn more about Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise, please visit www.FloridasTurnpike.com.