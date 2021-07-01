Destin embarks on Harbor Carrying Capacity Study

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — The city of Destin has partnered with the Army Corps of Engineers to undertake a Carrying Capacity Study through the Corps of Engineers’ Planning Assistance to States Program.

The Harbor Capacity Study will, among other things, focus on the following three goals:

• Protect the environmental health of the harbor and surrounding waterways.

• Promote safety and enjoyment on our local waters.

• Promote the economic viability of businesses operating on or along the harbor.

Between July 2021 and mid-October 2021, the city of Destin and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will conduct a number of activities to support the Destin Harbor Carrying Capacity Study. These activities include:

• Counting of parking spaces around the harbor area including both public and private parking.

• Counting of vessels in the harbor and on the water.

• Inventory of both parking spaces, trailer spaces, and vessel slips.

• Photography of harbor area including slips and vessels.

• UAV photography.

• In-person surveys around harbor area and boat launches.

• Mailed surveys to a sample of residents including slip owners.

All questions should be directed to the Community Development Department at 850-654-1119 Option 2 or email Planning@cityofdestin.com.