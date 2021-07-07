City of Niceville road closure notification
Walton Avenue from Cook Street to Big Oaks Lane will be closed for installation of utilities starting July 8 and will take approximately one week. This area will e closed to through traffic. There will be road closed and detour signs posted in this area. This will take place weather permitting.
We apologize for the inconvenience. If you have any questions please call Baker Land Clearing & Construction Services at 850-333-9555.