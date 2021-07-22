Destin Library closing for conversion to new software

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — The Destin Library, along with the other five libraries in the Okaloosa County Library Cooperative, is excited to announce they are converting to a new software system for their library management. This new system will be utilized both internally by the libraries and by library patrons through a new website portal.

So staff can have adequate time for training and data conversion, the Destin Library will be closed or have amended hours on the following dates:

• Wednesday, Aug. 4 – Library closed all day

• Thursday, Aug. 5 – Library closed all day

• Friday, Sept. 10 – Library open, but will close at 5 p.m. (instead of 6), online catalog unavailable after 5 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 11 – Library closed all day

• Monday, Sept. 13 – Library opens at 9 a.m. with new software system and online catalog.

The library appreciates everyone’s patience during these closures. If you have any questions, please feel free to call 850-837-8572 or email library@cityofdestin.com.