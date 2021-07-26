Greater amberjack, gray triggerfish reopen to recreational harvest Aug. 1

Special to Gannett

The recreational harvest of greater amberjack and gray triggerfish will reopen in Gulf state and federal waters Aug. 1.

Greater amberjack is scheduled to remain open through Oct. 31 in Gulf state and federal waters. Gray triggerfish is scheduled to remain open through Dec. 31 in Gulf state and federal waters, but an early quota closure is possible for either species.

If you plan to fish for amberjack or gray triggerfish anywhere in Florida state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal is required). To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/SRFS. Sign up today at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Learn more about recreational fishing at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Recreational Regulations.” Looking to keep up to date on Florida’s saltwater fishing regulations? Find them on the Fish Rules app. Learn more at FishRulesApp.com or follow Fish Rules at Instagram.com/FishRulesApp or Facebook.com/FishRulesApp.