New café in Destin to host grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting

Special to Gannett

Destin’s newest coffee and sandwich shop, Cissy’s Scenic 98 Café, is set to host a grand opening celebration, complete with a ribbon cutting from the Destin Chamber of Commerce, from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 19.

“We’ve put a lot of work into creating this adorable new café,” said Wanda Menendez, manager of Cissy’s Café. “And we’re excited to officially share it with the community.”

The celebration is free and open to the public.

Attendees can expect to enjoy the music stylings of Rob Romans, complimentary champagne, a coffee tasting bar and lite bites featuring all the delicious items Cissy’s has to offer. Plus, partygoers can support the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center and enter for a chance to win sought-after raffle prizes, including a two-night stay at Henderson Park Inn.

“It’s going to be a wonderful time,” Menendez said. “We’re looking forward to celebrating with everyone.”

Located on the corner of Scenic 98 and Matthew Boulevard in Destin, Cissy’s Scenic 98 Café offers Amavida coffee, freshly made pastries, tasty sandwiches and crispy flatbreads crafted by its award-winning chef, Rafael Sanchez, and the shop’s team of spectacular baristas.

“The food is absolutely fantastic,” Menendez said. “My personal favorite is the Cissy’s Cuban Sandwich, and I hope that everyone comes out to try it and support our new business.”

For more information about Cissy’s or its grand opening party, visit www.cissyscafe.com, its Facebook page or call 850-424-1688.