Commissioner Glidewell earns Advanced County Commissioner Level II Designation

Special to Gannett

The Institute for County Government (ICG) presented County Commissioner Danny Glidewell with the Advanced County Commissioner Level II (ACC II) designation following the completion of a comprehensive study program developed by the foundation.

Glidewell received the designation along with 14 other county commissioners during an awards ceremony held at the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) Annual Conference in Orange County, Florida.

“The education programs provided through the Institute for County Government are a godsend for commissioners and county staff to improve their understanding of how county government works and how to provide better service to all our citizens," Glidewell said. "I am proud to be the first graduate of all three levels from Walton County and honored to have come to know commissioners from across the state who have shared valuable information on how to do my job better.”

The Advanced County Commissioner Level II (ACC II) education program is an advanced leadership program designed for commissioners who graduated both the Certified County Commissioners (CCC) program and Advanced County Commissioner Level I (ACC I) program. The 14 graduates who successfully completed the ACC II program are the second class of graduates since the inception of the program.

As the most senior level in ICG’s educational forum, the ACC II course offers leadership the opportunity to broaden and refine the skills they developed in previous programs. The course content centers on transforming counties and the state of Florida by producing strong, versatile leaders with the necessary tools to address challenges across multiple fields and governing bodies. Participants learn from leading experts to tackle complex issues and enhance their leadership competency by fostering relationships with other leaders on the county, state, and national level.

“This program takes the strategies county leaders learn to the next level — it’s all completely voluntary, but the decision to participate highlights Florida’s best and brightest,” said Institute for County Government Executive Director Eric Poole. “The course content deals with Florida’s most intricate issues, and those that were able to face these challenges head-on and graduate have the resources to bring changes to their communities beyond the local level.”

The University of Florida/IFAS Extension has sponsored this program since its inception in Alachua County. For more information about the ACC II program and other educational courses, visit the ICG website at https://flicg.org.