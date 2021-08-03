After 50 years, new branding reflects the future of Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club

Special to Gannett

SANTA ROSA BEACH — After more than 50 years, Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club has unveiled a new logo to coincide with its course and club renovations.

The club and its membership had a strong desire to not only pay tribute to the past but also realize its future. After months of research and design, the club’s board of directors and committees have unveiled what they feel will reflect how the community, members, member experience, club amenities and facilities have evolved — focusing on the unique and shared characteristics of the golf and beach club.

The logo research and design phase were taken very seriously. Dozens of sketches and thousands of font and color selections later, the committee finally unveiled the first look of the logo to a focus group comprised of longtime members and new members and the reaction was priceless. One member said, “I love the new, clean design. As a new member, I love seeing the direction we are going.” Another member who has held membership for 20 years stated, “It is a clean and clear communication of the SR brand.”

Thanks to the help of club Equity Member and Marketing Professional Ashley Loyd, the club’s new logo shares a font reminiscent of the more than 50-year-old former logo, yet showcases a fresh new icon, representing the future of the club brand and the exceptional country club experience Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club is becoming.

“Having the opportunity to help shape the brand of our club, which is so important to our family, was one I couldn’t pass up,” Loyd said. “My hope is that we’ve collectively created something that will represent our club and membership by standing the test of time for another 50 years.”

“While it sometimes feels as if these changes have happened overnight, we have been rebranding for a few years now,” said Sarah Brazwell, membership and marketing director for Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club. “New and younger families have moved into the area, a significant increase in the housing market, multi-million-dollar renovations to the golf course, upgraded club amenities and more have all contributed to this change and it has been years in the making."

Alongside the logo, buzz continues as Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club members and the community anxiously await the completion of the multi-million-dollar course renovation, designed by Bill Bergin.

“With only a couple of months before the grand opening, construction on the golf course and surrounding clubhouse and grounds are in full swing,” said Michael Bickett, general manager for Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club. “We look forward to unveiling not only the new golf course but also the reimagined club experience to our members this fall."