Walton County CR280B Connector Project continues forward

Special to Gannett

Walton County is currently nine months into the construction of the County Road 280B connector road project, with an anticipated final acceptance date scheduled in February 2022. The project is located in Walton County District 2 Commissioner Danny Glidewell’s district.

“With the growth our county is experiencing building infrastructure is of the upmost importance. County Road 280-B is a new roadway that will provide our citizens with more access and convenience to move around the area,” Glidewell said. “We are proud of this new road and look forward to continuing to improve services for our citizens.”

The project includes the construction of a new 22-foot-wide asphalt roadway and a 720-foot bridge from U.S. Highway 331 to CR280A. The project includes the addition of a right turn lane at the intersection of Hwy. 331 and the new roadway (CR280B) as well as the addition of a left turn lane and pavement widening along CR280A at the intersection of the new CR280B.

Additionally, a new sidewalk will be constructed at the intersection of Hwy 331 and new CR280B along with drainage improvements including ditches, culverts, stormwater sewer and retaining walls to limit impacts to existing wetland areas.

The Walton County CR280 B Connector Road project began in August 2017 with the Walton County Board of County Commissioner’s (BCC) approval to move forward with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and the acceptance of $1.5 million that had been allocated in the state budget and were used for design, permitting and PH I construction. In August 2018, the BCC approved a resolution for acceptance of an additional $2 million from FDOT for the project.

In May of 2018, the BCC contracted with Dewberry for engineering services for the project in the amount of $625,355. In January of 2019, the BCC contracted with DRMP Inc. for CEI Services in the amount of $360,500.

Following those approvals, the BCC, in November of 2019, approved a resolution amending the FY 20 budget for an additional $3,108,105 from a Small County’s Outreach Program (SCOP) and a County Incentive Grant Program (CIGP) grant. These grants brought the total amount of funding to $6,608,105.

In June of 2020, the BCC approves the Invitation to Bid for construction of the project, and in August of 2020, the BCC approved the contract to Gum Creek Farms in the amount of $5,972,130.90.

Currently, construction is 277 days in and, pending weather, there are an anticipated 219 days remaining on the contract.

The CR280 B Connector project is designed to benefit the county by encouraging economic growth near the project site and will provide infrastructure to support a mix of commercial, residential and industrial development.