Lane closure and traffic delays expected on Racetrack Road due to sewer line work in FWB

Special to Gannett

Crews from the Okaloosa County Water and Sewer Department are continuing to work diligently to upgrade an aging clay gravity sewer line on Racetrack Road from Beal Parkway to Richpien Road.

Beginning Sunday, Aug. 8, at 8 p.m., through Thursday morning at 8 a.m., the eastbound

lanes of traffic will be restricted to one lane and a water flow-through ramp will be

installed across Racetrack Road at the Richpien Road intersection. The ramp will appear

to be a speed bump and will be in place until the sewer line work is complete.

Traffic congestion is likely and motorists should be prepared to slow down. An Okaloosa County Sheriff deputy will be present to alert drivers.