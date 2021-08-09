Big Truck Day event is a big hit with the little ones at Destin Community Center

Show a kid a big red fire truck, a robot that can pick up missiles, or even hand them a microphone inside a news truck and you’ve got their attention.

About 100 youngsters got to experience all that and more at the annual Big Truck Day at the Destin Community Center on Friday morning.

“I like how the fire truck sounds,” said Grayson Schaefer, 5, after he got to sit in the driver’s seat and honk the horn.

Schaefer was just one of many who got to climb up on one of the Destin Fire Control District's trucks. Every child got a red fire hat as well.

Firefighter John Adams said they gave away more than 100 hats. He said the kids like to climb up on the truck and check out the equipment. Plus, they get to sit in the driver’s seat.

“The kids like to do pretty much everything we like to do,” Adams said, noting they like to ride on the truck.

Members of the Eglin Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit were there with a robot.

Max Ray, 6, said he liked the robot.

“It’s cool,” Ray said as he watched the robot try to pick up something.

The EOD team brought over rockets, missiles and grenades for the children to look at and touch.

“We deal with anything that has danger in it and explodes,” said Staff Sgt. John Kohler.

The kids also got a kick out of the “pipe hunter” from the city of Destin’s Public Works Department.

Stan Bazylak of the city said the machine is used to clean out storm drains and flush out pipes.

“Basically, it’s just a big vacuum cleaner is what it is,” Bazylak said.

He had a pool of bright-colored balls for the youngsters to see how it would suck them up.

The Okaloosa County EMS had an ambulance there for the youngsters to get a close look at.

“It’s more of a just look-and-see thing,” said Mike Ezell of EMS. “They just want to see what an ambulance looks like on the inside and see what a stretcher looks like.”

He said he had one child asked where they kept the medicine, and another said they had a sister who had ridden in one.

“We try to help and fix people,” Ezell told a couple of kids as they climbed into the back of the ambulance. “We have to act like the momma and help.”

There was even a big yellow school bus on hand for the children to check out.

“We let them come aboard so it’s not so scary on the first day of school,” said bus driver Melissa Feck, who’s been with the Okaloosa County School District for 21 years.

“I’m excited,” said Elliot Shatken, 6, who got to check out the bus. He will be riding a school bus for the first-time this year to Destin Elementary.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office brought a patrol boat as well as a side-by-side ride that it uses to patrol the beaches.

There also were front-end loaders and other big equipment for the children to see and climb aboard.

WEAR Channel 3 was there with its news truck.

“They were little nervous to come up in the truck, but as soon as they hear themselves on the microphone, they love it,” said Jeremy Partridge, a news photographer with WEAR.

Afterward, some of the youngsters were quick to point out their favorites.

For Olive Shaffer, who will be in the third grade at Destin Elementary, she said the school bus was her favorite.

“I’m ready to go back to school,” she said.

For 3-year-old Lucas Dejulio, it was the fire truck.

However, Avery Harvell, 3, was quick to say “digger” as he pointed to the big yellow piece of equipment.