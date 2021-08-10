Allegiant announces nonstop service from Destin-Fort Walton Beach to Las  Vegas, Minneapolis

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — Allegiant announces nonstop service to Las Vegas and Minneapolis, connecting Destin residents to two of the nation’s most popular destinations. To celebrate, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $39.*

The new routes are part of a 22-route expansion across Allegiant’s network, launch just in time to plan winter holiday getaways.

“A hallmark of Allegiant’s service is to connect travelers to warmer destinations where they can enjoy a variety of outdoor leisure activities,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and network planning. “And we’ve continued that tradition with this expansion by giving customers more affordable, nonstop options to visit Florida, Arizona and California during the fall and winter seasons.”

More than ever, travelers appreciate the convenience Allegiant provides by offering nonstop flights that get them from point-to-point, without the hassle of layovers or connections, Wells said. They also like the convenient access through the smaller airports Allegiant serves in communities that have traditionally lacked commercial air service.

The new routes to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) include:

Minneapolis, Minnesota via Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) – beginning Oct. 1, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

Las Vegas, Nevada via McCarran International Airport (LAS) – beginning Oct. 7, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39.

Allegiant’s full network expansion announced today includes 24 additional cities, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Springs and Austin among them.

Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights for LAS – VPS must be purchased by Aug. 11, 2021 for travel by Nov. 14, 2021. All other flights must be purchased by Aug. 11, 2021 for travel by May 17, 2022. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.