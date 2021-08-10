Destin High School Principal Cruickshank welcomes first class to the Shark Tank
Destin High School is officially open.
"Welcome to the Shark Tank," Destin High Principal Christine Cruickshank said as she looked out over a gathering hall full of students and teachers Tuesday morning.
After the Pledge of Allegiance, the singing of the national anthem, followed by a moment of silence, Cruickshank said "as you can see we do things a little bit different here at Destin High."
Previously:Community comes out to celebrate grand opening of Destin High
More from:Big Truck Day event is a big hit with the little ones at Destin Community Center
The students will gather every morning in the Shark Tank before classes for announcements as well as a few surprises, she said.
Tuesday morning she tossed out a few stuffed baby sharks to commemorate opening day of the new school,
Cruickshank introduced the teachers and went over a few COVID-19 protocols.
"Look around Sharks, this is your school ... we're going to make history," Cruickshank said.