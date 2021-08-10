Destin High School Principal Cruickshank welcomes first class to the Shark Tank

Tina Harbuck
The Destin Log
Destin High Athletic Director Phil Dorn claps for the students as they enter the gathering hall at Destin High for the first day of school.

Destin High School is officially open.

"Welcome to the Shark Tank," Destin High Principal Christine Cruickshank said as she looked out over a gathering hall full of students and teachers Tuesday morning.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, the singing of the national anthem, followed by a moment of silence, Cruickshank said "as you can see we do things a little bit different here at Destin High."

Previously:Community comes out to celebrate grand opening of Destin High

More from:Big Truck Day event is a big hit with the little ones at Destin Community Center

Destin High Principal Christine Cruickshank tosses out baby sharks during the opening assembly in the gathering hall on the first day of school at Destin High.

The students will gather every morning in the Shark Tank before classes for announcements as well as a few surprises, she said.

Tuesday morning she tossed out a few stuffed baby sharks to commemorate opening day of the new school,

The students at Destin High will meet in the gathering hall each morning before classes for announcements and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Cruickshank introduced the teachers and went over a few COVID-19 protocols.

"Look around Sharks, this is your school ... we're going to make history," Cruickshank said.