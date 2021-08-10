Public invited to water and sewer project groundbreaking

Special to Gannett

At 10 a.m. Aug. 17, the Walton County Department of Administration, in conjunction with the city of DeFuniak Springs and the Walton County Economic Development Alliance, will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the U.S. Highway 331 Water and Sewer Installation Project.

The project is being funded through awarded grants to Walton County from the United States Treasury in the amount of $3 million and Triumph in the amount of $1.7 million.

This project will allow for future commercial and residential growth in the U.S. 331 Corridor and will provide the water and sewer infrastructure needed to support the new Northwest Florida Industrial Park at Woodlawn.

The project is encompassed within the districts of Walton County District 4 Commissioner and Chairman Trey Nick and Walton County District 2 Commissioner Danny Glidewell.

The project includes the following:

New Water Main - Installation of approximately 15,738 linear feet of 16-inch water main along U.S. 331 from Coy Burgess Loop south for approximately 3.5 miles to the new Northwest Florida Commerce Park at Woodlawn south of DeFuniak Springs.

New Sewer Force Main - Installation of approximately 17,002 linear feet of 6-inch force main and approximately 4,682 linear feet of 8-inch force main along U.S. 331 from a master lift station at I-10 to 3.5 miles south to the new Northwest Florida Commerce Park at Woodlawn south of DeFuniak Springs.

Wastewater Pumping Stations – Installation of two pump stations consisting of 2-20 HP pumps; 2-10.5 HP pumps; pre-cast or cast-in-place concrete wet wells, valving, piping, electrical controls, SCADA, by-pass pumps and minor site work.

The ceremony will be held near the entrance of the new Northwest Florida Industrial Park at Woodlawn. The entrance is across the street from West Indian Creek Ranch Road on U.S. Highway 331 south. Parking will be available in the right of way as well as portions of the park entrance.

The ceremony is open to the public.