Special to Gannett

DESTIN —The City of Destin is now accepting registrations through Monday, Aug. 16, for the fall Destin Dolphin Cheerleading program. Practices will take place at the Destin Community Center on Tuesday evenings from 5- 6 p.m. The program is designed for children ages 5 to 10 and the cost is $45 for non-Destin residents and $35 for residents, plus uniform cost. Practices will begin the week of Aug. 16 and games will be played on Saturdays. Call 850-654-5184 for more information.