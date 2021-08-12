FWC: Bay scallop season opens Aug. 16 in St. Joseph Bay/Gulf County

Special to Gannett

Recreational bay scallop season for Gulf County (including all of St. Joseph Bay) opens Aug.16 and will remain open through Sept. 24.

This region includes all state waters from the Mexico Beach Canal in Bay County to the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County. Please continue to monitor the weather as the week up to the season progresses.

Scalloping, possession of scallops, anchoring or tampering with restoration activities is prohibited in the Bay Scallop Restoration Area marked with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) buoys south of Black’s Island (see map at end of press release).

The daily bag limits are two gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or 1 pint of shucked bay scallop meat per person, with a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or 1/2 gallon (4 pints) shucked bay scallop meat per vessel. Throughout the season and region-wide, vessel limits do not allow an individual to exceed their personal bag limit.